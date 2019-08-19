No new permits for electric scooters, also known as dockless mobility devices, will be issued in the city of Atlanta in the near future.
“It is very important that we review and continually assess how best to regulate (electric scooters) in the city of Atlanta,” District 9 Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis said in a news release. “Ensuring that we develop policy that keeps Atlanta residents and visitors safe is top priority. I look forward to working with Mayor (Keisha Lance) Bottoms, (Department of City Planning) Commissioner (Tim) Keane and my colleagues to re-craft our (e-scooter) program in a way that makes safety for all the number one priority.”
Hillis and District 1 Councilwoman Carla Smith co-sponsored legislation to repeal the department’s authority to issue e-scooter permits, and at its meeting Aug. 19 at City Hall, the council voted to approve the legislation.
The vote comes after three individuals died since May while riding e-scooters in the city, and Bottoms Aug. 8 issued an executive order to ban scooter use between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., since the three deaths occurred after dark.
Permit holders issued a permit before Aug. 19 will be allowed to continue operations under the original terms of its issuance until the permit expires (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1429).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.