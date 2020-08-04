The city of Atlanta is cracking down on street racing, penalizing not only the drivers but also the others participating.
At its Aug. 3 meeting, which was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta City Council voted to approve legislation to amend the city’s code of ordinances to regulate and set penalties for violations for non-driver participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1361).
According to the legislation, violations will be punished by a minimum fine of $1,000 and court costs or imprisonment for not more than six months, or by any one or more of these punishments subject to all limitations contained in the charter of the city or applicable state law.
In at least the past year, residents have posted photos and videos on social media of individuals participating in street racing across the city and complained about the issue, including non-drivers organizing and/or encouraging the events. Since May, the Atlanta Police Department has arrested several suspects and issued citations to dozens of others.
July 18 Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers broke up a scene in the Castleberry Hill area, where a large group of individuals and a large number of vehicles gathered there. Fireworks were being discharged and some of the vehicles were observed laying drag.
In multiple traffic stops there, officers issued citations to the drivers of one car, one dirt bike and seven ATVs.
In mid-May the Atlanta Police arrested 44 individuals and impounded 29 vehicles in weekend-long sting operation related to street racing. A total of 114 citations were issued and four firearms were recovered, including a semiautomatic rifle.
