The city of Atlanta is moving forward on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ plan to deal with an increase in crime.
In her March 31 State of the City Address, she unveiled One Atlanta: One APD Community Policing Roadmap, an overall strategy to address the issue referring to the Atlanta Police Department.
The plan includes adding 250 more police officers (the department has dropped from 2,000 officers during the Kasim Reed administration to about 1,600 at the beginning of 2021). It also calls for adding 250 more cameras to the police’s Operation Shield, a network of more than 10,000 city- and privately owned cameras it uses to monitor the city for crime, and requiring ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics) training for officers to help them successfully and safely resolve potentially dangerous situations.
“Public safety (is) the top priority,” Bottoms said at the Rotary Club of Buckhead’s April 12 meeting. “There’s been a lot of frustration in Buckhead and across the city about crime. It’s not an excuse. It’s a fact. … We are experiencing a COVID-19 crime wave, not just in Atlanta but in cities across the country.”
At its May 4 meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, the Atlanta City Council executed another step in that plan by approving a resolution authorizing the city, on behalf of the police, to accept the donation of electronic access to license plate-reader cameras provided by the Flock Group Inc. The deal is a partnership between the police, the Atlanta Police Foundation and Flock to provide access to the cameras (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3299).
Though the resolution document does not state how many cameras the donation is for, it’s likely to be for all 250. A voicemail message left with District 8 Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents part of Buckhead and sponsored the resolution, seeking comment on the issue was not immediately returned.
