The Atlanta City Council will hold a special called meeting April 14 at 1 p.m. to consider several agenda items, including some related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The meeting will be hosted remotely due to health concerns related to the pandemic and Atlanta’s telework protocol activated for City Hall, and council members will cast votes electronically via a phone bridge.

The council is expected to vote on the following legislative items:

2020-30: hazard pay supplement

2020-32: meetings of any city boards, authorities, commissions, committees

2020-33: temporary moratorium on residential evictions for 60 days

2020-34: accepting no new applications for permits or sub-permits

2020-35: providing individual shelter options with support services for persons experiencing homeless

2020-36: mayor ensuring enforcement of governor’s executive order

The meeting will be streamed live on the council’s Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil. Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing 1-877- 579-6743 and entering conference ID number 8315991256.

Residents can participate in the public comment part of the meeting by calling 404-330-6001 and leaving a voicemail message, including their name and contact information. Public comment will end one hour before the meeting begins.

For more information, visit https://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/.

