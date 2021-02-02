J.P. Matzigkeit has decided to serve only one term as the Atlanta City Council’s District 8 representative.
Matzigkeit, who represents part of Buckhead, announced he is not running for reelection in November.
“This is a decision I have been contemplating for some time,” Matzigkeit said in a Feb. 2 news release. “I filed my financial report with the city showing I have not sought to raise any reelection campaign funds, which might have led to questions about my plans.”
He cited the commitment to both his duties on the council and his job as CFO of Wahoo Fitness as the main reason for not seeking reelection.
“I had the good fortune to have a full-time job in the private sector with a company that is prospering,” Matzigkeit said. “My duties with the council had become the equivalent of another full-time job, especially as my staff and I focus on constituent needs and work to maintain the standards to which Atlanta aspires. Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated.”
As he completes his term, Matzigkeit added he will continue to focus on public safety and good government, both to his District 8 constituents and to the city as a whole.
“To win election to Atlanta City Council four years ago was one of the highest honors I’ve ever received,” he said. “I am proud of the work we have done and will continue to do through the end of 2021. I’ve learned more than I imagined and have loved every minute of it.”
With the District 8 seat opening up, a new council member will be chosen by the voters Nov. 2, and qualifying is Aug. 16 through 20.
