As the number of cases of Georgians with the coronavirus grows, the Atlanta City Council will hold two mock meetings and a telework day in the next eight days to test out its remote emergency operating procedures.
The procedures are being implemented to make sure council meetings are accessible to residents and so council members can communicate with their staff and constituents even if City Hall is closed.
The first mock meeting will take place March 12 at 2 p.m., with council members participating from their offices inside City Hall. They will cast votes using the electronic legislative system and communicating verbally through a telephone bridge.
The second mock meeting, conducted through remote access, is set for March 17 at 10 a.m. A telework day for all council members, their staff and the offices of research and policy analysis, communications, municipal clerk is scheduled for March 19.
"We want to be prepared for anything that may cause disruptions to our daily activities and access to City Hall," council President Felicia Moore said in a news release. "The mock meetings and designated telework day will give us the opportunity to gauge our procedures, train our staff, and resolve any technical issues to ensure there is continuity in our operations in the event of an emergency."
At multiple meetings March 2, Moore asked the council staff director and municipal clerk to “develop standard operating procedures in response to potential procedural disruptions that could occur as result of the virus and other emergency incidences.”
Those procedures include remote meetings, including public comments and voting on legislation; telecommuting for council staff; notice of regular and special called meetings, work sessions and public hearings and a communications strategy for staff and the public when it comes to off-site procedures.
Residents can participate in public comment for the mock meetings via voicemail at 404-330-6001, email at epc@atlantaga.gov or social media @atlcouncil (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram).
Residents opting to submit a voicemail or email should leave their name and contact information. For social media, please send a direct message to @atlcouncil. All options will end 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
The public can access each mock meeting using the conference bridge by dialing 1-877-579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. No official legislative actions will be deliberated by the council. For more information, visit citycouncil.atlantaga.gov.
