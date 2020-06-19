The Atlanta City Council’s June 19 special called meeting to approve the fiscal 2021 budget is being extended another day after the council received a flood of public comments.
According to a news release, the council got 1,073 public comments totaling 16 hours and 56 minutes. The meeting will reconvene June 20 at 1 p.m. and will be held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1260) must be approved before July 1, when the new fiscal year starts. Also at the meeting, the council will consider adopting the personnel paper (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1352) and legislation creating a public safety and community support restricted fund (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4068).
The meeting will be simulcast on the council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages and on Channel 26.
