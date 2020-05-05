At its meeting May 4, the Atlanta City Council approved several agenda items related to its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The meeting was held virtually due to the outbreak.
The items passed included:
♦ A resolution establishing a 60-day plan for addressing the impact of COVID-19 on homeless individuals who congregate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3780).
♦ An ordinance ratifying Executive Order 2020-33 calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the city of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1297).
♦ An ordinance ratifying Executive Order 2020-30 to authorize the implementation of a supplement to the hazard pay policy established pursuant to Administrative Order 2020-08 for front-line city of Atlanta employees working in areas necessary for the elimination or reduction of immediate threats to life, public health, or safety due to COVID-19, and whose work could expose them to the virus (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1298). Hazard pay in the amount of $500 a month per affected employee was approved by the council in April.
♦ An ordinance ratifying Executive Order 2020-32 postponing the meeting of any city board, authority, commission, committee, or other similar bodies pursuant to Section 3-401 of the city charter until City Hall and other city facilities reopen to the public (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1293).
♦ A resolution requesting the city’s chief health officer to collect demographic data of COVID-19 patients within Atlanta from the Fulton and DeKalb counties’ boards of health, Georgia Department of Public Health and/or any other reputable source (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3777).
♦ An ordinance ordering the mayor’s office of special events and the department of parks and recreation to refuse to accept new applications for permits or sub-permits for or relating to events held in the city governed by Chapter 142 of the code of ordinances and ordering the Atlanta Police Department to refuse to accept new applications for special events governed by Chapter 10, Article II, Division 3 of the Code of Ordinances (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1296).
♦ A resolution directing Invest Atlanta to defer all startup small business loans issued between September 14 and March 14 for a minimum of one year (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3779).
♦ A resolution urging Invest Atlanta to implement a policy to forgive all loans provided to small businesses from the business continuity loan fund, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3782).
♦ A resolution to urge the city to support local businesses and shorten the supply chain by locally sourcing COVID-19-related equipment and supplies from local businesses and suppliers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3784).
• A resolution authorizing the city to accept donations in support of the performance of its functions during the COVID-19 pandemic from individuals, entities, and organizations of cash, goods, and services in a total amount not to exceed $5 million through Dec. 31 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3787).
