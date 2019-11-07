The city of Atlanta’s tree ordinance update meeting planned for Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Buckhead has been cancelled or postponed.
The announcement comes a day after the city hosted another meeting Nov. 6 at Atlanta Technical College in Atlanta.
The city is considering making changes to its tree ordinance for the first time in 20 years, and in June it hosted four meetings (one in each of Atlanta’s four quadrants) to get residents’ input on the plan.
Although the Neighbor could not attend the June 6 meeting at Trinity, Buckhead resident Lisa Frank, owner of the Frank Relations public relations company, was there and provided information on the meeting.
Frank said residents wanted to tell their stories on topics like:
♦ Enforcement of the existing tree ordinance is inadequate.
♦ Fees developers pay to remove trees are way too low.
♦ Clear-cutting residential lots is leading to bad flooding on nearby properties.
In an email forwarded to the Neighbor, deLille Anthony, chair of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods’ Buckhead tree canopy committee, said the Buckhead meeting likely was cancelled or postponed becasue of what happened at the Nov. 6 meeting.
"Yes, it’s a bigger story now that tonight’s meeting has been cancelled! Shows that the community had a pretty big impact last night, especially after (Atlanta City Councilman) Matt Westmoreland publicly apologized to the attendees for what (the) city planning (department) had presented, said it was not acceptable, and promised that city council would be following up."
For more information on the proposed changes to the ordinance visit http://bit.ly/2WE16HV.
