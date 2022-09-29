Visitors to the Atlanta Botanical Garden check out The White Rabbit sculpture, which floats inside an upside-down umbrella in the Skyline Garden pond as part of the “Imaginary Worlds: Alice’s Wonderland” exhibition.
Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents.
"The Garden is so fortunate to have someone of Marshall's caliber join us," Garden President and CEO Mary Pat Matheson said. "He brings a wealth of financial management experience to the table, not only in the private, nonprofit arena but also in the corporate realm as well."
Before joining the foundation, Norwood served for 10 years as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Atlanta BeltLine Inc. the agency leading the transformative 22-mile project of trails, parks, transit and affordable housing encircling the city of Atlanta.
Prior to his BeltLine tenure, Norwood was Budget Director for the Georgia Department of Human Services, where he played a key role in crafting and presenting budgets and financial updates to the governor and state legislature, and ensuring available funding to stabilize services to Georgia citizens during a sharp economic downturn.
A graduate of Morehouse College, he also was employed for more than 15 years with Cox Enterprises, serving in several leadership roles in California, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.