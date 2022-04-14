Atlanta-based nonprofit EDIN, EDucation and INsight on Eating Disorders, provides hope through its educational programs and community outreach.
EDIN was founded in 1996 by Atlanta psychologist Dina Zeckhausen who built a website cataloging therapists and eating disorder program in the city. Zeckhausen's goal was to make help more available to those struggling, as well as reduce the stigmas surrounding eating disorders. EDIN has since expanded to developing curricula for K-12 students, awareness, professional development opportunities, and a growing community presence.
Eating disorders are psychological illnesses with physical consequences. They have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness and affect people of all body type, gender, race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation. Eating disorders are not a choice, and according to the National Eating Disorder Association, are influenced by genetic, biological, environmental and social factors. While the most widely known eating disorders are anorexia nervosa and bulimia, they are numerous other disorders such as binge eating disorder, pica and orthorexia.
Executive director Marci Soran joined EDIN in September of 2017 after her 17-year-old son was diagnosed with anorexia. Like many athletes, her son faced pressure from his coach to look and eat a certain way. After undergoing treatment, Soran's son is now a 23-year-old college student.
"This is the 25th anniversary in the Atlanta area providing services to schools, to the community, to other professionals, like pediatricians who say they don't see eating disorders — except there's 30 million people that suffer from it...and somebody dies every 52 minutes of an eating disorder — and yes, they do, but they don't know because they're not taught that," Soran said.
According to the NEDA, young people between the ages of 15 and 24 with anorexia have 10 times the risk of dying compared to their same-aged peers.
By age 6, girls especially start to express concerns about their own weight or shape. Between 40 to 60% of elementary school girls (ages 6-12) are concerned about their weight or about becoming too fat.
EDIN's educational program, BE REAL, brings body positivity and eating disorder education to local classrooms. Teachers are trained on and given a curriculum vetted by the the eating disorder prevention incubator at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In addition to providing curriculum to teachers, EDIN also travels to schools to speak to students.
"We speak into most of the schools in the Atlanta area," Soran said. "We talk to itty-bitties about empty tummy, full tummy and we talk to middle schoolers about social media. We talked to them about you know, if Barbie were a real person, and you're striving to be tiny, like Barbie, Barbie would fall on her face, because your body cannot be held up by her feet."
Soran said after most of the talks, students and even teachers reach out for help.
EDIN's Running on Empty Program also provides coaches and athletic trainers with the skills and resources needed to identify and prevent eating disorders among their athletes. This training teaches coaches and trainers how to effectively communicate with and support at-risk athletes. According to NEDA, in a study of Division 1 NCAA athletes, over one-third of female athletes reported attitudes and symptoms placing them at risk for anorexia nervosa.
"(The program) teaches them what do you do if you see an athlete who's dropping weight?" Soran said. "What do you see if you see an athlete who has an attitude? What do you do with a kid who doesn't seem to be performing, doesn't seem to be strong? You go to the parents, you go to the kids, you go to the counselor, when you go, what do you say? How do you know? That's what that course does. It really empowers an athletic coach of high school kids to know what to do."
In addition to programming, EDIN provides detailed lists of local treatment centers, providers, support groups and more.
"I think what's really important is that if you have an eating disorder, you can get better," Soran said. "You don't have to have your brain soak with that you can get better people get better. You have to get help or people can get better. There's so many resources in Atlanta as you know. We are so lucky compared to other cities. There are so many resources here."
For more information, visit www.myedin.org. Anyone needing support or help may also call or text the NEDA Helpline at (800) 931-2237.
