Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of the local residents, businesses and organizations aiding others:
Marlow’s Tavern
Marlow’s Tavern, which has restaurants in Brookhaven, Midtown, Sandy Springs and Vinings, is offering free meals to their all of their locations’ furloughed employees, except the Buford one. Furloughed workers can place a meal order online for pick-up at the Dunwoody or Northlake location.
For more information, visit www.marlowstavern.com.
Gas South
Gas South, an Atlanta-based natural gas provider, announced it will donate more than $1 million this year to support families throughout Georgia and Florida impacted by COVID-19.
To meet an urgent need, Gas South will deploy $850,000 of these funds in April. Also, the company increased annual funding to four of its primary nonprofit partners with the broadest capacity to reach those in the community affected by COVID-19: the United Way, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Heating Energy Assistance Team (HEAT) and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
Other nonprofits receiving immediate funding as part of the company’s ongoing mission to “Be a Fuel for Good” are Ser Familia, The Salvation Army and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
“The difficulties presented by COVID-19 to our community and nation are unprecedented, and we want to support our neighbors with these donations while encouraging others to join,” Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner said in the release. “We have partnered with each of these incredible organizations in the past, so we’re confident in their ability to put these donations to work effectively and immediately.”
Inspire Brands
Sandy Springs-based Inspire Brands, which owns the Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic restaurant companies, is launching a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund through its charitable arm, the Inspire Brands Foundation.
According to a news release, the fund’s initial disbursement is a $100,000 grant from the Arby’s Foundation, a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation, to support GENYOUth, a nonprofit dedicated to creating healthier school communities.
These monies will back GENYOUth’s newly established COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund and will provide up to 33 schools across the country grants of $3,000 each to purchase supplies for meal distribution and delivery.
“As a restaurant company, serving others is at the heart of who we are and how we operate,” Stuart Brown, the Inspire Brands Foundation’s executive director, said in the release. “We’re hopeful that with community support, we can grow this fund beyond our initial investment, allowing us to serve more impacted youth and restaurant workers through the summer months and beyond.”
Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta has established its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which has already received more than $2.5 million in donations.
So far, according to the foundation’s website, $851,000 in grants have already been doled out to these organizations: Jewish HomeLife ($273,000), Jewish Family & Career Services ($220,000 total – three grants), Jewish Interest-Free Loans of Atlanta ($174,000), Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta ($134,000– two grants) and Rabbis’ Discretionary Fund ($50,000).
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wzX9s4.
Spanx
The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation, a division of Buckhead-based Spanx, will donate $5 million to support female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19 and partnered with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund, according to GolbalGiving’s website.
GlobalGiving will monitor the fund, making 1,000 grants of $5,000 each to female entrepreneurs in the U.S. to help alleviate the immediate needs and support the long-term recovery of those impacted by the crisis.
Also, each woman who receives the grant will get a “lucky” red backpack. Spanx founder Sara Blakely started the company with her “lucky” red backpack from college. The lucky red backpack is a symbol of starting small while dreaming big and has become the foundation’s official icon.
Finally, thanks to MasterClass’ donation, all 1,000 women will also receive a free annual All-Access Pass to all 80-plus MasterClass instructors, including Blakely’s class on entrepreneurship.
To apply, visit www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.