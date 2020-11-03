In Atlanta and Sandy Springs, there are six Georgia General Assembly seats up for grabs with contested races in the Nov. 3 general election.
There are two opposed Senate posts. In the District 39 special election to replace Nikema Williams, who is running for District 5 U.S. House, with Fulton County not completely reporting, Sonya Halpern leads with 44.66%, followed by Linda Pritchett (24.92%), Jo Anna Potts (15.40%) and Zan Fort (15.01%) in a battle of four Democrats. In District 40, with all three counties only partly reporting, Democrat Sally Harrell leads Republican Garry Guan with 51.39% of the vote.
There are four House contested races. In District 51, with 30.77% of precincts reporting, Democrat Josh McLaurin leads Republican Alex Kaufman with 56.09%. In District 52, with 7.69% reporting, Democrat Shea Roberts leads Republican Deborah Silcox with 51.64% of the vote.
In District 54 with 11.76% of precincts reporting, Democrat Betsy Holland leads Republican Lyndsey Rudder with 60.94% of the vote. In District 80, with none of the two counties fully reporting, Democrat Matthew Wilson leads Republican Alan Cole with 59.94%.
All other candidates are unopposed.
