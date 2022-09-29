Food delivery app DoorDash will partner with the city of Atlanta in an attempt to combat food insecurity.
DoorDash will work with the city to supply targeted support through Community Credits gift cards, data on local food access needs, direct funding for delivery, and logistics support for local delivery of charitable food via Project DASH. This partnership is part of DoorDash’s larger, national commitment with 17 other mayors across the country in support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
"One in nine people in metro Atlanta is living with food insecurity, which should be a call to action for all of us," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. "Partnerships like this one with DoorDash allow us to combat food insecurity in our communities and help us build a more resilient, equitable and inclusive Atlanta."
DoorDash’s Project DASH helps broaden access to food across the country. As of September 2022, Project DASH had powered more than 2.5 million deliveries of an estimated over 50 million meals across the U.S. and Canada, and actively partners with more than 50 food banks in the Feeding America network.
"Our mission to grow and empower local economies animates our longstanding work to support the communities we serve by helping tackle critical issues," VP of Communications and Policy at DoorDash Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean said. "The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health places a spotlight on the urgent need for collaboration across the public and private sectors to break down barriers to food access. We’re proud that DoorDash has led on this issue for years through action and advocacy, and excited to now partner with mayors across the United States by providing resources to help combat hunger and support for local communities."
In Fulton County, current Project DASH partners include the Midtown Assistance Center, the United Way of Greater Atlanta, CARE, Feeding GA Families Incorporated, Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully, Inc., and Bagel Rescue.
According to DoorDash, to date, 81% of Project DASH deliveries in Georgia or an estimated more than 128,000 estimated meals were made to communities of color.
To date, 56% of Project DASH deliveries in Georgia or an estimated more than 65,000 estimated meals were made to low-income communities.
Additionally, almost 41% of Project DASH deliveries in Georgia were made to census tracts with a higher rate of people with disabilities living there than the national rate (12.7%).
Around 45% of Project DASH deliveries in Georgia were made to census tracts with a higher rate of households receiving SNAP/EBT than the national rate (11.4%).
"With an estimated over 50 million meals delivered, Project DASH has empowered food banks, food pantries, and other social impact organizations with local delivery to better serve people experiencing food insecurity," Jarvis-Shean said. "We’re inspired by the conference’s focus on solving hunger and we will continue to explore innovative solutions like our Storefront for Food Banks and advocate for policies that advance the fight against food insecurity."
Local organizations that would like to learn more about partnering with Project DASH can do so online at https://bit.ly/3LQkN5K.
