Ilse Reiner
Reiner transport paperwork

Pictured here is a copy of Ilse Reiner's transport paperwork — written in Czech — to Oświęcim, or Auschiwtz. 
Reiner ID card

In her right hand, Ilse Reiner holds her original ID card she received after the war that labels her as a "political prisoner" while sitting in her Sandy Springs home March 30, 2023. 
