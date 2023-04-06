Ilse Eichner Reiner sat in the soft grass as the scent of honeysuckles and the sounds of baby ducks and a bubbling brook enveloped her. Her mother, Charlotte Eichner, was hanging laundry a few feet away from her 9-year-old daughter. Ilse Reiner closed her eyes, drinking in the sights and sounds of spring, looking forward to her mother tucking her into bed that night.
At the sound of her mother's voice, she is jarred from her daydream, only to see her mother walking hurriedly toward her while two men strolled leisurely toward them.
"Ilsinko, my beloved child," her mother said, "Have no fear, show courage!"
The Nazis had come.
The now 93-year-old Ilse Reiner remembers that day — and the years that would follow — vividly. Having survived the Theresienstadt Ghetto, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the labor camp Kurzbach and a death march, Reiner is sharing her story to bring to light the atrocities of the Holocaust.
Invaded
In March of 1939, the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, and Reiner's hometown of Vsetin. They slowly took over the town, banning Czech from being spoken in school, forcing Jewish Czechs to wear the yellow Star of David, spreading propaganda and draping the Nazi flags off buildings.
"The red flags with swastikas were everywhere," Reiner said. "The buildings looked as though they bleeding."
Reiner was 9 years old at the time and said she remembers that people did try to stand up to the Nazis.
"We had participants in the nearby woods that were trying to fight off the Germans," Reiner said. "They were protesting and there were also arrests — Jews and Christians are being persecuted, especially on a higher level in the educational field...(such as) professors, and also editors of newspapers and so on."
Her mother was arrested twice and her father, Max Eichner, was taken to Spielberg Castle. The castle was being used to house political prisoners, Jews, Protestants and anyone the Nazis deemed less than. Her mother was the more serious one of her parents, Reiner said, but love opera and often read Grimm's Fairy Tales to her. Her father was a sharp dresser who loved comedy and played the violin.
Her mother died Feb. 27, 1942 after contracting tuberculosis at the Ravensbrück concentration camp. In September of 1942, Reiner's father was taken away on a transport and murdered.
The 10-year-old was sent to a Jewish orphanage, where she stayed for around eight months. Reiner kept a diary detailing her time at the orphanage. Her last entry is dated around two weeks before she was deported to Theresienstadt.
The ghetto served as Nazi propaganda and was falsely depicted as the "model" concentration camp. The camp was considered a holding center until prisoners were sent East to death camps. The International Red Cross was permitted to enter the camp in June 1944, but Reiner and other prisoners were forced to clean the camp and perform for the Red Cross.
"I witnessed them also painting the outside before the Commissioner (came), and...they created a dance band," Reiner said. "They were rehearsing and I started to wiggle and suddenly somebody grabbed me and I looked, startled. I was having fun for a second and a woman says, 'Stop it child, stop it! Don't you know you're play into the propaganda?' I didn't know."
As soon as the Red Cross left, the cruelty returned. Reiner and her fellow prisoners were forced to work in the fields day after day, and eventually, Reiner fell sick with typhus. She was imprisoned at Theresienstadt from October 1942 to October 1944.
Of the 15,000 children imprisoned at the ghetto, Reiner was one of only 100 who survived.
Surviving Auschwitz-Birkenau
In fall of 1944, Reiner and other Theresienstadt survivors were crammed into cattle cars to be transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The stench and anxiety was stifling, as they had no idea where they were being taken or what to expect.
"Then several days later, we heard the screeching of the brakes," Reiner said. "The train was slowing down. The doors opened. We got told to get out quickly. There were soldiers everywhere."
"There was nothing. I mean, I was was stunned. Humanity was gone. No trees, no bushes, no kind of vegetation. No houses. The weirdest looking nothing."
As Reiner and the other prisoners were forced from the trains, prisoners approached them. Only they didn't look human anymore.
"Well, to me, they looked subhuman," she said. "They were wearing the prison coats with their numbers. Their eyes were sunken, their teeth were bulging. They were thin."
One of these prisoners quickly approached Reiner, urging her to throw any food with her over the side of the cattle car and into the ditch. All their food and belongings would be taken from them. Then, the man inched toward her again and hissed in her ear, "How old are you?"
"Fourteen," she whispered back.
"No, no," he replied. "When you go in front of the doctor, tell him you are 18. Remember — 18."
Reiner said she stood there stunned as he disappeared as quickly as he appeared. She remembered thinking to herself, "Who was the creature? What is it telling me? Why am I going to a doctor? I'm healthy, I'm okay."
Her thoughts were interrupted as she was ushered through the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau, soldiers armed with rifles and German Shepards at their heels.
"Some other prisoner carried some of my clothing that they gave me and stark naked, you are getting in front of this guy. I had no idea it was a doctor," Reiner said. "I didn't know his name, didn't know that he was referred to as the Angel of Death."
The Angel of Death. The most notorious Nazi doctor, Josef Mengele, was infamous for his cruel and inhumane "experiments" he conducted on prisoners, especially twins. Mengele routinely assisted in selecting prisoners to be murdered or to perform forced labor.
Reiner said Mengele proceeded to check her neck and shoulders to see if she was fit to work, then asked her how old she was.
Reiner froze. All her life, her mother taught her not to lie, but she remembered what the prisoner said when she first arrived: "Tell him you're 18."
"I'm 18," Reiner blurted out. Mengele pushed her to the right side, but she didn't know what that meant at the time.
A woman and her three year-old child were pushed to the left.
Reiner and the prisoners from the right side were escorted to the lousing station, where their heads were shaved. They were led past mountains of shoes, hair, eyeglasses, gold teeth and gold wedding bands. At one point, Nazis forced Reiner and the prisoners into the showers before chasing them naked through the snow.
For three months, Reiner withstood brutal treatment from the Nazi soldiers. She and the other prisoners barely slept. Their barracks lacked chairs and beds, so Reiner said they felt like they were packed in like sardines. One particular night, a BOOM! echoed through the camp. Someone had touched the electric fence, whether on accident or on purpose, Reiner still doesn't know. The then 14-year-old then saw a marching band processing through the camp. They were being sent to a labor camp, and without knowing what the work would entail, Reiner fled with the men.
On the way out, she said she noticed smoke billowing in the distance. She asked the group what the camp was manufacturing.
"Don't ask what you don't want to know," they told her.
A Chance at Freedom
Reiner and the group were taken to the labor camp Kurzbach in Silesia where they were forced to dig trenches and set traps for the Russian soldiers, something they didn't know at the time. Day after day, Reiner and the prisoners lugged fallen trees and branches to cover up the trenches. Eventually, the German overseers caught wind that the Americans were coming to liberate the camps. The death marches began.
Malnourished and sick with pneumonia, Reiner marched with the others for three days and three nights. The Germans beat prisoners who fell to the back of the line. Soon the group came upon an abandoned ghost town, and the Nazis gathered them in what was once a town square. Reiner and a few other women quickly realized they would not make it out of this death march alive, so they fled and took cover in an old potato cellar.
The women stayed hidden for hours until it was quiet. They eventually emerged from the shelter to find the Nazis and most of the prisoners gone. Slowly, a handful of other prisoners came out from their hiding spots.
They were completely alone.
The women and men stayed in the town for some time, until one day, thundering could be heard in the distance. The sound grew and grew until they realized it wasn't thunder, but Cossack troops sent to scout the land ahead of the Russians. Like a surrealist painting with horses rearing and torches burning, the Cossacks set the town ablaze.
Disguised as a young boy, Reiner survived with the Russian troops for months before stumbling to the Czech border where she collapsed. Reiner woke to find herself in a Red Cross van and would spend the next three months recovering in a hospital. Reiner eventually received paperwork that allowed her to immigrate to the United States. She sailed to New York a free woman.
Freedom
"When I got out finally and dawn was breaking," Reiner said. "The United States flag was up. The Statue of Liberty was in distance. The people came up to sing the National Anthem. And (there) I was with my two little suitcases and a stupid hat that was popular then but looked so silly. I was very moved at the sight and with the fact that I came to fulfill my mother's dream."
Since coming to the States, Ilse Reiner married her late husband Charles Reiner, raised two children, Elaine and Richard, and welcomed two grandchildren. The Reiners lived in New York, Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey before settling in Atlanta in the spring of 1973.
Now, Reiner surrounds herself with color. Her kitchen is lemon-yellow and her walls are adorned with paintings she created herself — paintings full of poppy fields (her favorite flower), daisies, wildflowers, roses and even vibrant abstract scenes. As she told her story, she donned a lavender sweater paired with a matching pink and purple scarf. A brisket for Passover was cooking on the stove.
Reiner said she and her family enjoy doing what every other family does — visiting the museum, going to the aquarium, eating lunch and sitting around the table telling stories.
As time went one, Reiner has slowly shared her story of survival. She published her diary she kept while at the orphanage in 2006 and has spoken to schools and memorial gatherings. Even a play based on her diary was recently performed in her hometown. On April 16, Reiner will speak at The 58th Annual Community-wide Yom HaShoah Commemoration starting at 11 a.m at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta.
Reiner is a survivor, but in between sharing her story and bringing light to the Holocaust, she has remembered to do one of the most important things she can — to live.
