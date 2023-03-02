#3. Georgia Institute of Technology

- Location: Atlanta, GA

- Students: 14,485

- Students to faculty ratio: 12:1

- Graduation rate: 91%

- Median earnings six years after graduation: $79,100

- Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

Students who make the grade at Georgia Tech are privy to a wide selection of undergraduate and graduate programs within six colleges and 28 schools. It is one of the largest industrial and engineering research agencies in the South U.S. and participates in the Georgia Research Alliance, a nonprofit that helps develop the state economic strategy.

