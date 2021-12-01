Long-time city council member Andre Dickens defeated opponent Felicia Moore in the Atlanta mayoral race, claiming the spot as Atlanta's 61st mayor.
While all precincts did not officially report until nearly midnight, the Dickens claimed victory around 11 p.m. Dickens, 47, ended the night with 63.12% of Fulton County votes and 67.94% of DeKalb County votes.
Moore, 60, ended the race with 36.88% of votes in Fulton and 32.06% in DeKalb.
Dickens thanked his supporters via Twitter and gave his victory speech at his election night watch party at The Gathering Spot.
The future of Atlanta is limitless! Tonight, I am humbled that you chose me to serve as the 61st Mayor of Atlanta! #AndreforAtlanta pic.twitter.com/5UNk05i4AO— Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) December 1, 2021
"Like they say, ‘Atlanta influences everything,’ and it’s time we use that influence to make some real change," Dickens said during his victory speech. "Atlanta needs to show the world that we are leading, that we are leading on public safety, on criminal justice reform, that we are leading on affordable housing and eliminating the inequality that we have."
Dickens emerged as mayor-elect following a race that began with around 14 candidates, including former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed. Dickens, Moore and Reed were head to head in the Nov. 2 election with only 612 votes separating Dickens and Reed.
All eyes have been on the Atlanta mayor's race, as the election follows a year of COVID-19, rising crime rates and growing civil unrest. Current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms faced scrutiny on how she handled the pandemic, the Atlanta Police Department and the protests that broke out after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police officers last spring.
During a mayor's forum presented by Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Business Association, Dickens addressed Atlanta's rising crime rates. At the time, Dickens told supporter he plans to immediately enact his Safe Space Plan, start hiring officers, put the chief of police on a hundred day contact and begin policing by 21st Century Policing models.
Dickens has also been outspoken about his opposition to Buckhead cityhood.
"What happens in Atlanta will impact Buckhead even if they leave, but if they leave then they no longer have a seat at the table," Dickens said. "If we stay together and work together, then it will lead us to a better Atlanta."
"I’m thankful for my supporters, volunteers, and voters," Dickens said. "Atlanta voted for progress, transformation, a problem solver, and it starts right now. We can’t wait any longer to address these issues."
Dickens will be sworn in to office in January 2022.
