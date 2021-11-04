Council member Andre Dickens and Atlanta city council president Felicia Moore are officially advancing to the run off election after former mayor Kasim Reed conceded.
With all Fulton precincts reporting, Moore ended Election Day with 40.17% of Fulton County votes. In DeKalb County, Moore finished with 45.45% of votes, making it clear she is heading to the runoff election later this month.
"Together, we proved that a critical mass of individuals can make a difference when we are united behind a common vision," Moore said in a statement early Nov. 3. "Thank you for being part of this - I hope you’re as proud of our campaign for change as I am."
Numbers for Dickens and Reed were so close that many people were unclear as to who would run against Moore in the runoff election Nov. 30. In Fulton County, a mere 1,007 votes separate Dickens and Reed. Dickens ended the night with 19,202 votes and Reed with 20,209 votes in Fulton County.
DeKalb County voters leaned more towards Dickens. With all precincts reporting, Dickens ended the night with 2,951 votes and Reed with 1,332 votes in DeKalb — 1,619 votes between the two candidates.
Dickens released a statement and claimed victory prior to Reed conceding early Nov. 4.
"This is our chance to follow in the footsteps of the giants that came before us," Dickens said. "Let’s lock arms, let’s march forward, let’s keep fighting for an Atlanta that works for everyone. Because I can see it. I can see a future for our city. A future with safe streets. A future with affordable housing. A future with good jobs. A future with a city we can take pride in, with a mayor who will make you proud."
Reed released a statement thanking his supporters and congratulating Dickens and Moore.
"I want to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to every member of my campaign, every volunteer and every supporter who believed in my leadership and vision for this city," Reed said. "Although my campaign was unsuccessful, I still believe our city’s future is brightest as one that is united.
I also want to congratulate both Council President Felicia Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens. As the race moves forward in a run-off, I will continue to work on behalf of the city that I love to ensure that we remain that shining city on a hill. Thank you, Atlanta.”
