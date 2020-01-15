An Atlanta man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murdering his secret boyfriend.
William Morgan, 37, was convicted by a Fulton County Superior Court jury, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the Fulton district attorney’s office. He was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In 2016, Morgan and Brian Campbell, 43, were involved in a secret relationship after meeting at a club in Atlanta the previous year. They eventually moved in together. Morgan and Campbell were both married to women, but Morgan and his wife were separated.
“Campbell’s family lived in Delaware, but his job required him to live in Atlanta. In October 2016, Morgan was addicted to methamphetamines and was financially reliant on Campbell,” the release stated. “Morgan stole Campbell’s Land Rover vehicle, guns and watches during the Labor Day holiday a month earlier.”
Due to Morgan’s drug addiction and dependence on Campbell, Campbell considered ending their relationship.
According to the release, Oct. 1, 2016, after they had attended a sports car race in Braselton with two friends, Morgan shot Campbell in the head twice inside their shared apartment on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.
“Morgan stole two of Campbell’s high-end watches, an iPhone, a handgun, an iPad and his wallet, which contained various credit card,” the release stated. “ Morgan lowered the temperature in the apartment to 45 degrees, wrapped Campbell’s body in trash bags and hid it in the closet. Before Morgan left the apartment, he lit a scented candle and placed it near the closet where the body was stowed.”
After Campbell’s wife did not hear back from her husband, she called the Atlanta Police Department and filed a missing person’s report. His vehicle was found abandoned in Jacksonville, Alabama, Oct. 5, 2016. Thirteen days later, a fugitive unit found Morgan inside a residence in that city. He engaged in a standoff with law enforcement before eventually surrendering.
According to the release, Morgan admitted to living with Campbell and stealing his property but denied committing the murder. He attempted to sell Campbell’s watches to a pawn shop in Alabama, but after they denied his attempts, he sold the items to private citizens.
Morgan was previously convicted in Alabama in 2002, 2003 and 2012 for aggravated assault, possession of a forged instrument, resisting an officer, escape, passing counterfeit obligations and securities, burglary and domestic violence assault, the release stated.
