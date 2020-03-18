Local dentists have either closed their offices temporarily or plan to do so in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and both dentists and doctors are dealing with a possible shortage of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment because of the pandemic.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” Dr. Cary Goldstein, a dentist who owns Goldstein Dental Center in Buckhead, said in a March 16 interview. “I just closed my office for the next two weeks voluntarily.”
Goldstein is president of the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, which represents major teachers and clinicians across the country. He said the California and the Massachusetts dental associations have already asked all their dentists to close their offices and to only conduct urgent or emergency surgeries if still open.
Closing offices
Two days after his interview with the Neighbor, the Georgia Dental Association issued a news release recommending the same thing, a request brought on by the Georgia Department of Public Health. It states dentists should delay all elective surgery through March 31 as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus task force.
“The problem is … a cough or sneeze (from a patient) causes this virus,” said Goldstein, who has 12 employees. “When we work with patients’ mouths … our ears are not protected and our eyes, even if we’re wearing goggles, aren’t totally protected. It’s just dangerous.
“The New York Times … rated dental offices as the worst places to be working during this (pandemic). I thought because we wear masks and gloves that we’re well protected. For the health and safety of my staff, their families and their patients, we decided to voluntarily close.”
In a March 17 interview, Dr. Hugh Flax, a dentist who owns Flax Dental in Sandy Springs, said he was planning to close his office by March 23.
“We’re setting things up to have that happen,” he said. “The more we can flatten the curve, the more quickly we can go through this and the fewer exposures we have to other people. I’m working with my team about this.”
Flax said in California and Washington state, where he was planning to lecture before the coronavirus postponed or cancelled those events or forced them to go the virtual/video route, dental organizations have already prepared dentists to close their offices temporarily. He was scheduling the most urgent surgeries for the rest of the week so he could close with none left.
Equipment shortage
When the dentists’ offices were open, they were dealing with a potential shortage of surgical masks and possibly other equipment needed to do the job. Dentists and doctors must discard their masks and gloves each time they finish seeing a patient.
Hospitals are having an even tougher time, with news reports of individuals stealing equipment and things like hand sanitizer in the wake of the coronavirus.
According to its website, the CDC does not recommend the public wear facemasks or respirators unless they have been confirmed as having the coronavirus or a similar virus. But that hasn’t stopped individuals from buying or stealing masks and other items to protect themselves.
“Instead, CDC recommends following everyday preventive actions, such as washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are sick,” the federal organization stated. “CDC guidance is based on what we know about SARS-CoV-2 and what we know about similar coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS.”
The CDC’s website also addressed any issues hospitals or other medical professionals may be having with personal protective equipment.
“CDC communicates regularly with healthcare industry partners, as well as (equipment) manufacturers and distributors, to assess availability of (it),” the website stated. “At this time, some partners are reporting higher than usual demand for select N95 respirators and facemasks. If information about market availability changes, updates will be posted on this (web)page.”
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead is one of the hospitals dealing with the shortage of mask and other equipment items, which the CDC defines as gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, face shields and protective clothing (a reusable or disposable gown, jacket or lab coat).
“Our supply chain team is working as hard as it can to deal with these difficult circumstances,” Piedmont spokesman John Manasso said. “We are very carefully managing the supplies that we have and what we need according to guidelines outlined by the CDC. Our supply chain team is extremely dedicated and resourceful and will work to the best of its abilities to obtain what our employees need so that they can safely provide the best care to our patients.”
Goldstein said his mask distributor is limiting the number of boxes his office can buy.
“We have three boxes in our storage room and 50 (masks) in each box,” he said. “… We are only allowed nine boxes per month (starting) two weeks ago.”
Flax said his distributor has not yet placed any restrictions on ordering any equipment or disinfecting products.
‘Fluid situation’
Flax and Goldstein, who each have been dentists for at least 35 years, said they’ve never seen anything like this before.
“There’s been pandemics in terms of viruses,” Flax said. “It’s such a fear factor in the world right now. I understand we’re having to quarantine people and reschedule meetings. I see people everywhere wearing masks, and I think, ‘Wow.’ It’s unfortunate.
“Every day is such a fluid situation. … A high percentage of our antibiotics are being manufactured in China, so there’s a potential shortage because of that. I have no idea what the FDA is doing about that.”
Said Goldstein, “I think I remember one time when there was it very tough to get gloves and we had to be very careful about the number of gloves we could use. That was at least 15 to 20 years ago.”
He was interviewed two days before Trump promised hundreds of billions in a stimulus package for Americans, but it may not specifically aid dentists’ offices.
“I don’t know how we’re going to make payroll,” Goldstein said. “We don’t know whether to pay our staff in full and borrow money, not pay them in full or to make them take vacation time. Unfortunately Trump hasn’t given us anything such as (allowing) payroll taxes (to) be stopped or mortgages to not be paid temporarily. I voted for the man but it’s atrocious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.