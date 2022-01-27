Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U.S. Congress as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World,” returns to the Fox Theatre from Feb. 10 through 13 for five performances during Black History Month.
The company has performed for more than 25 million people in 48 states and in 71 countries on 6 continents, celebrating the African-American cultural experience and the American modern dance tradition. During Alvin Ailey's stop at the Fox, performances will feature Ailey’s extraordinary dancers in a season that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Alvin Ailey’s beloved "Cry" and a decade of leadership by Artistic Director Robert Battle, including his other well-known works such as "Revelations" and "Lazarus."
“Alvin Ailey’s vision provided the opportunity for generations of artists to use dance to inspire, unite and enlighten,” Battle said. “Despite the twists and turns on the road we have all traveled together, we are excited to be returning to our Atlanta home at the Fabulous Fox Theatre while finding new ways to share artistry that renews our spirit of courage, hope, and joy."
Alvin Ailey dancer Ashley Kaylynn Green, 24, joined the company after Battle discovered her on Instagram in 2020. Green had been consistently posting videos of her dancing during quarantine when she received a call from Battle to join the company.
Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Green's earliest memory of dance was taking a technique class at 8 years old. In middle school she realized she wanted to be a professional dancer and drove two hours to take classes in Colombia, South Carolina.
In 2020, Green received her BFA in Dance from Point Park University, under the direction of Garfield Lemonius. She danced with Whim W’Him Seattle Contemporary Dance and has performed works by Peter Chu, Aszure Barton, Kyle Abraham, and Darrell Grand Moultrie.
Prior to joining Alvin Ailey — where all dancers are People of Color — Green recalls being the only Black dancer in past companies. Green has seen diversity in dance ebb and flow since she was young, saying there is an effort being made, but more can always be done.
Now, Green is a member of an all Black company celebrating blackness and African-American history through movement.
"It feels like now everything has to be intentional and everything has to tell a story," Green said. "Everything has to hit home because it is important and not only are we trying to perform so that the audience has a good show, but we also want to leave with them with a message. We also want them to feel what we're trying to say and see how important we are at the same time, and how valued we are, at how (we're) just trying to tell the Black story."
"We're fighting for the ability to just be without trying to feel like you have to survive," Green said.
Green said her favorite piece to perform is "Revelations." Choreographed when Ailey was only 29 years old, "Revelations" is an intimate reflection inspired by childhood memories of attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, and by the work of writers James Baldwin and Langston Hughes.
"Emotionally, it takes me on a ride in depending on what I'm doing that night," Green said. "As soon as the music comes on and the curtain lifts, I just feel the Ailey spirit. I feel it all over me and it just like takes over my heart and it makes me so emotional."
Atlanta’s engagement opens with a Battle 10th Anniversary program Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. celebrating his visionary leadership that has moved the Company forward into a seventh decade. The performance unveils Battle’s world premiere "For Four," translated from dance film to the center stage, set to a Wynton Marsalis delicious jazz score written in 4/4 time, which captures the pent-up energy of a world cooped up during the pandemic.
The evening will also include the new production of Battle’s sensuous, swirling duet "Unfold," "Ella," "In/Side," "Love Stories" finale, "Mass" and "Takademe." The opening performance is also WSB-TV’s Family 2 Family Night. Battle 10th Anniversary program repeats Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.
The Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. performance spotlights 50 years of "Cry," the 16-minute tour-de-force solo dedicated to “all Black women everywhere – especially our mothers.” Created as a birthday present for his mother by Alvin Ailey on his stunning muse, Judith Jamison, "Cry" was an instant sensation when it debuted in 1971 and went on to become an enduring work of American art.
"I am deeply humbled to have led this seminal Company for a decade, joined by incomparable dancers and choreographers on a journey of discovery that extends from the powerful works of our founder to the important voices of today – an ongoing dance dialogue that shines a light on the strength and resilience of our common humanity around the world,” Battle said.
Ailey’s 2022 Atlanta Engagement Performance Dates and Times:
- Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. – Battle 10th Anniversary: "Mass," "In/Side," "Ella / For Four," "Unfold," "Takademe," "Love Stories" finale / "Revelations"
- Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. – "Blues Suite," "Reflections in D" / "Cry," "Revelations"
- Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. – "Blues Suite," "Reflections in D" / "Cry," "Revelations"
- Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. – "Lazarus" /"Revelations"
- Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. – Battle 10th Anniversary: "Mass," "In/Side," "Ella" / "For Four," "Unfold," "Takademe," "Love Stories" finale / "Revelations"
Please note, programming is subject to change. Tickets starting at $29, are now on sale at The Fox Theatre box office, 660 Peachtree Street NE, www.alvinailey.org, www.foxatltix.com, or by calling 855-285-8499.
