Metro-Atlanta residents will once again be able to witness the storytelling of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox Theatre Feb. 16 through 19, 2023.
Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the 2023 Atlanta engagement will showcase the passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey’s dancers in five exciting performances featuring premieres, new productions and repertory favorites.
The inspiring finale of all programs will be Alvin Ailey’s must-see American masterpiece "Revelations," acclaimed around the world for sending hearts soaring and lifting audiences to their feet. Since its debut in 1960, "Revelations" has been seen by more people around the world than any other modern dance work moving audiences with its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring music, evoking timeless themes of determination, hope and transcendence.
Springing from Ailey’s childhood memories of growing up in the south and. attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, "Revelations" pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African-American and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.
To help introduce young audiences to the magic of Ailey during Black History Month, a school-time performance Feb. 17, at 10:30 a.m. will engage and enlighten Atlanta students. The hour-long program, moderated by one of the dancers, will give young audiences a peak behind the scenes into the world of dance and introduces young audiences to the magic of Alvin Ailey’s must-see masterpiece, "Revelations."
In 1958, Alvin Ailey and a small group of dancers took the stage in New York and forever changed American dance and culture. One of the country’s groundbreaking greats, his Company earned a reputation as one of the finest international ambassadors of American culture, promoting the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance.
Now in its seventh decade, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues to move forward under the leadership of Artistic Director Robert Battle, along with Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, a renowned former dancer who is marking his 30th anniversary with Ailey this season. In 2014, Robert Battle accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on behalf of the late Alvin Ailey, a trailblazing artist who is the subject of the acclaimed documentary Ailey, currently streaming on Hulu.
Tickets starting at $29, are now on sale at The Fox Theatre box office, 660 Peachtree Street NE, www.alvinailey.org, www.foxatltix.com or by calling 855-285-8499. Full programming will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.