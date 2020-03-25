The Alliance Theatre may be closed due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), but at least one part of it is still open.
According to a March 20 news release, the Midtown venue’s costume shop artists, working from home, are sewing new masks that will be sent to Georgia hospitals that need them. The masks are being distributed to Emory Healthcare hospitals and others.
The Alliance is not the only organization making masks to help healthcare professionals. According to a CBS46 report, some Midtown residents are also doing their part, even using 3-D printers to make them.
