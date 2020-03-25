The Alliance Theatre may be closed due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), but at least one part of it is still open.

According to a March 20 news release, the Midtown venue’s costume shop artists, working from home, are sewing new masks that will be sent to Georgia hospitals that need them. The masks are being distributed to Emory Healthcare hospitals and others.

The Alliance is not the only organization making masks to help healthcare professionals. According to a CBS46 report, some Midtown residents are also doing their part, even using 3-D printers to make them.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.