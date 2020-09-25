The Alliance Theatre in Midtown is asking its board members to participate in an allyship and anti-bias training session, and the Neighbor has learned at least two board members do not plan to take the session.
In a Sept. 18 letter emailed to board members by Lindsay Ridgeway‑Baierl, the Alliance’s development manager for board relations and special events, and written by her and Lila Hertz, the theater’s board chair, and obtained by the Neighbor, the organization is requiring them to take a 2.5-hour allyship and anti-bias training session offered six times between Oct. 2 and Dec. 14.
Allyship is the practice of highlighting social justice, inclusion and human rights by members of an in-group, to advance the interests of an oppressed or marginalized out-group.
“As the Alliance and our country continue to work toward a more inclusive, equitable and diverse future, the governance and executive committees have voted to require all board members at the Alliance to participate in our allyship and anti-bias training,” Hertz wrote in the letter.
Ridgeway‑Baierl later added, “The Alliance Theatre has pledged as a company that in addition to the work we do to expand hearts and minds on-stage, we will also work to expand our own hearts and minds off-stage so that we can be the Alliance that Atlanta deserves.”
When asked about some board members possibly refusing to participate in the session, Alliance spokeswoman Kathleen Covington said some members have inquired about it but indicated they still plan to take it.
“We have received a few questions from board members who were seeking clarification on the training, but after additional discussion, each of those board members agreed to participate,” she said. “Neither our staff nor board leaders have heard directly from any members who have signaled they would not be willing to participate.”
Covington said the session was required to make the Alliance as unbiased as possible.
“The Alliance Theatre's board of directors governs itself as well as the actions and practices of the theater staff,” she said. “The board leadership and executive committee of the board recently voted to require themselves and the larger body of board members and staff to participate in this training to ensure that all members of the organization had the opportunity to root out any unconscious biases that may exist as part of our governance, leadership, or daily business practice.
“This decision by the Alliance's board leadership shows how seriously they take the Alliance's commitment to provide a stage in Atlanta where diverse stories can be told. To do this effectively, we want to be prepared to confront our own internal biases around race, religion, gender, sexuality, age and many other facets affecting lives in Atlanta. This training helps begin that process in a supportive, non-threatening small-group environment.
“In addition to our board and staff participating in this training, we do hope more organizations and boards take advantage of the incredible, widely varied resources available through the Alliance Theatre's education department. Whether in the corporate, nonprofit, or purely social spaces of Atlanta, we all have a responsibility to become more sensitive to and in-tune with our fellow citizens of all walks of life. This thoughtful session helps begin that process among friends, which hopefully leads to organic growth of equity and inclusion in our city.”
