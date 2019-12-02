The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Buckhead restaurant robbery case who was an employee there.
The Velvet Taco, located at 77 W. Paces Ferry Road, was robbed Nov. 23 at about 4:45 a.m. by four masked suspects who entered through its rear door and assaulted the manager before fleeing on foot with $3,255 in cash, according to a news release.
Police investigators gathered enough evidence to secure arrest warrants for Qwayshawn Green, 23, on felony armed robbery charges and determined he worked at the restaurant. He was arrested Nov. 27.
“investigators believe he assisted in orchestrating this brazen crime,” the release stated. “Mr. Green became a person of interest early on in this investigation and was wanted for questioning.”
Green was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, false imprisonment and kidnapping. The police said they continue to pursue leads in the case as they search for the other three suspects. Green was transported to Fulton County Jail in downtown Atlanta.
According to Fulton County jail records online, Green was previously arrested April 16 for a parole violation and released June 4.
The police are asking for anyone who has information on the other suspects in the case to contact CrimeStoppers by calling or texting 404-577-8477 or visiting atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/. Tips can be left anonymously, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction one or more of the remaining suspects in the case.
