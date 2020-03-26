The Atlanta Police Department announced a second officer has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a March 25 news release, the department stated both officers who tested positive are at home and recovering in isolation. The first officer had been stationed in the department’s headquarters building downtown, and the second had worked in the field. Neither officer was identified by the police to protect their privacy.
“We also have a small number of officers who are home, either sick and awaiting tests or diagnoses, or quarantined for a variety of reasons – including living with a family member who has tested positive or is showing symptoms,” the release stated. “These officers continue to represent a small minority of the department and will return to work as soon as they are cleared.”
According to the release, the department continues “to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus” among its employees.
“We are in the process of distributing masks to our officers, so they are able to wear them when interacting with the public,” the release stated. “Additionally, arrestees will be required to wear a mask when being transported to jail. Our worksites continue to be cleaned by a professional decontamination company, with priority given to locations where officers have tested positive.
“In the interest of safety for our officers, as well as jail staff and inmates at both Fulton County and the city of Atlanta detention facilities, officers are also being encouraged to write a copy of charges, rather than make a physical arrest, for nonviolent crimes where there is no danger to the public.
The department also stated it has developed a contingency plan to deal with the virus, “with a priority on ensuring we are able to respond to emergency calls.”
“We have experienced a lower call volume than usual in the past week, and there is no degradation to our ability to respond to 911 calls,” the release stated.
