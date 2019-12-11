A man who worked as a paraprofessional at a Sandy Springs elementary school has been sentenced to prison for possessing about 800 images and about 600 videos of child pornography. In his job as a paraprofessional, he worked with special needs children.
In a news release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Adam Brent Nesbitt, 41, of Rockmart, was sentenced to two years, nine months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Aug. 8.
“It is disturbing when we learn that a person entrusted to care for our children engages in this type of disgusting behavior,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in the release. “Tragically, possession of child pornography continues to victimize and abuse the children in the images every time they are disseminated.”
Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama, said, “It is disheartening to see yet another person in a position of public trust, especially someone who works with special needs children, peddle in child pornography. We as a society expect more from those who care for our children than this and the law enforcement community is ready to vigorously uphold the law to protect the children of our community.”
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: officials from Dropbox and Facebook notified the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018, when they discovered suspected child pornography stored in Nesbitt’s accounts. The center then notified law enforcement authorities in Georgia. Eventually, Homeland Security Investigations and Polk County Police Department investigators searched Nesbitt’s residence and Dropbox account, seizing the images and videos on and within Nesbitt’s accounts.
The Neighbor has contacted both the Department of Justice and Fulton County Schools to request the name of the school Nesbitt worked in and what years he was there and is awaiting their response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.