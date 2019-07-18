The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating a July 17 car wreck that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.
According to a police report, at about 5 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a bicyclist being struck by a car on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road.
“The vehicle was (going) south on Roswell Road when the collision happened,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham, a police spokesman. “The bicyclist was killed in the impact.”
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Antoniette Battle, 34, of Atlanta. She was arrested and charged with DUI, first-degree homicide by vehicle and driving while unlicensed. The bicycle rider was identified as Marten Bijvank, 29, of Sandy Springs.
Worsham said the police’s traffic unit and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation. Several lanes of Roswell Road were blocked following the accident.
At a July 18 hearing at the Fulton County Jail, a judge denied bond for Battle, Fulton Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said. Her next court date is Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 1D in downtown Atlanta.
