On the third day of his trial, a man accused of raping two women in Sandy Springs and linked to four other related crimes has been convicted of the Sandy Springs crimes through a non-negotiated guilty plea.
Appearing before Fulton Superior Court Judge Constance Russell, following the plea, Matthew Moore, 50, was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, impersonating an officer, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and life on probation.
Moore, a former Alabama corrections officer who allegedly posed as a police officer to gain control over women, made the guilty plea Jan. 30, Fulton District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced in a news release.
Moore was standing trial for the rapes of two victims in Sandy Springs in 2010 and 2015, but he is accused of committing four other similar crimes in Cobb County, Alabama and Florida. The Sandy Springs case was the first time he was facing trial.
In a statement issued in April 2018, shortly after Moore was arrested, Sandy Springs Police Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc said detectives discovered a similar case from 2010 also in that city after arresting him for the 2015 rape. In both cases, Moore arranged to meet women through ads on websites such as Craigslist.com or Backpage.com before allegedly raping them, Zgonc said.
“Because of the similarities in suspect description, the manner of the assault and the fact that the second victim was contacted on Backpage.com, our detectives began researching this case and other similar cases both in the area of metro Atlanta and in the region,” he said.
At the trial the details of Moore’s alleged Sandy Springs crimes were released.
In June 2010, he met an Atlanta woman online to get an erotic massage. The two agreed to meet in person June 17, 2010, at the Homestead Suites on Hammond Drive.
“When she arrived, Moore identified himself as a police officer, and he flashed a badge, a firearm and pepper spray,” the release stated. “Moore proceeded to force the victim to perform oral sex upon him, and then the defendant raped her while his gun sat upon the bed. Moore then wiped himself with a napkin, got dressed and left the hotel room. The victim called 911 and was transported to a local hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination. The napkin was collected as evidence.”
Nov. 17, 2015, Moore contacted a woman who had placed an advertisement on the backpage.com website to solicit clients who were interested in receiving an erotic massage. The woman agreed to meet Moore at the Hawthorne Suites on Barfield Road.
According to the release, upon his arrival at 5:35 p.m., Moore brandished a knife and a firearm, which he pointed at the victim. Moore pressed himself upon the victim, and with the knife in his hand, he said to her, “You’re going to do everything I say tonight, or I’ll be the last person you see.”
The release also stated Moore utilized the knife to remove the victim’s clothing and then placed the knife and a pair of metal handcuffs on the bed. He positioned his cell phone on the nightstand so he could record the entire incident. Moore placed pantyhose around the victim’s hands and then zip-tied her arms behind her back. The defendant proceeded to orally, vaginally and anally rape and sodomize the victim with his hands and penis for more than 40 minutes
“The victim was eventually able to escape as Moore attempted to continue to rape her with a large sex-related object,” the release stated. “The victim screamed and ran toward the hotel room door, which she quickly opened. Three men who were outside in the hallway saw the victim. who was naked and screaming for help.
“Additionally, they observed the defendant, who was also naked. Moore pointed his firearm in their direction, forced the three men to retrieve his cell phone, which was near the bedside, and then he fled the hotel. The victim underwent a sexual assault examination. Investigators gathered several items that Moore left behind including the pair of handcuffs which were inscribed with the name of the jail where Moore worked in Alabama as a corrections officer.
In 2017 the sexual assault examination revealed the existence of DNA that matched the DNA collected from the victim in the 2010 rape case, as well as a 2008 sexual assault in Homewood, Alabama, a 2010 sexual assault in Cobb County and a 2010 sexual assault in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Sandy Springs Police conducted a deep and intensive search of cell phone-related records, which ultimately led investigators to Moore. Investigators determined Moore worked at a correctional facility in Alabama, and they began to track his phone.
“March 30, the police executed search warrants at Moore’s home and place of employment,” the release stated. “A DNA (mouth) swab was collected from him, and they also recovered zip ties, pantyhose restraints, computers, cell phones and sex toys. The video Moore recorded of the 2015 rape in Sandy Springs was still on his phone. Investigators proceeded to arrest Moore for the rapes in Sandy Springs.”
The DNA collected from Moore in March, matched the DNA collected during the crimes in Fulton, Cobb, Alabama and Florida.
