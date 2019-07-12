The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place July 12 at a Buckhead event venue where another man was shot and killed last year.
According to a preliminary police report, at about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead regarding a person being shot.
“Upon arrival, officers were advised that an adult male sustained apparent gunshot wounds to his back and left leg at 2101 Tula St. NW and was transported to Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” the report stated.
The address given is for Level V, an event venue where Brian Onyekewe, of Decatur, died after being shot at a party there in October. A suspect, Anthony Parkman, of Atlanta, was arrested later that month and charged in the case.
Regarding the July 12 shooting, according to the report, officers later went to Level V and determined “two groups (were) engaged in an altercation in the parking lot outside of (the) club."
“The altercation escalated to gunfire, which resulted in the victim being fatally shot,” the report stated. “The victim was transported to Piedmont Hospital by his acquaintances, who have thus far declined to cooperate with investigators that are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. We will be looking closely at the club’s operations. The investigation continues.”
The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by calling or texting 404-577-8477 or visiting http://bit.ly/2F51Cns. Tips can be left anonymously.
