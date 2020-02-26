A gas leak has shut down a busy intersection in Sandy Springs, according to messages the city posted on Facebook and possibly other social media channels.
According to Facebook messages posted by Sandy Springs’ police and fire departments, the intersection of Heards Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway has been closed Feb. 26 since about 2 p.m.
“Roadway is currently closed. Please route around,” the message stated.
The Neighbor has contacted the city to find out if the intersection has reopened yet. Check back with the Neighbor for an update.
