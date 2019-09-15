Fulton County is warning drivers it will be closing lanes on two roads in Sandy Springs for the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility expansion project.
In a news release, the county announced additional stretches of roadway will have limited lane access beginning Sept. 16. The work on two additional phases of the Cobb Diversion Line project is slated to start Sept. 16, forcing lane closures along Northridge Road and Dunwoody Place.
As part of that project, Fulton contractor John D. Stephens Inc. began constructing a new sewer main through Sandy Springs that will connect a pump station in Roswell to facilities in Cobb County.
Motorists should be prepared for eastbound lanes of Northridge from Georgia 400 to Dunwoody Place to be shut down. Along Dunwoody Place, northbound lanes from Northridge to Roswell Road will be closed to allow the work to proceed.
Construction is expected to continue through the fall with an expected end date in November and will involve daily lane closures with flagmen. Electronic message boards will be in place to alert citizens of the work and possible traffic impacts.
Upon completion, this new sewer main will divert up to 10 million gallons of wastewater per day to Cobb for treatment in anticipation of the Big Creek facility nearing its capacity by 2020. This project includes the construction of about seven miles of sewer main within Sandy Springs and Roswell as well as Cobb.
The project, which also includes construction of a new pump station, is underway and expected to be completed in three to four years.
