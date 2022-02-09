The Sandy Springs Police Department is mourning the loss of its longtime volunteer Mark Thomas, who died Jan. 27.
Thomas was a member of SSPD's Citizens on Patrol Unit since the unit’s inception over 10 years ago.
"On behalf of the Sandy Springs Police Department, we would like to thank Mr. Mark Thomas for his service to our city and our department," SSPD wrote in a Facebook post announcing Thomas' death.
Thomas not only contributed to the COPs Unit as an instructor but was also a volunteer with the department's Traffic Response Vehicle. As a TRV assistant, Thomas ensured the traffic in Sandy Springs city kept moving by helping stranded motorists on the roads and highways.
"I always looked forward to working with Mark and he always had a great nugget of information to cut loose," co-volunteer and friend David Kraft said. "He didn't pontificate, you had to dig a little but once you got him going he was a wealth of wisdom and well-earned advice."
"His service was somewhat recognized yet somewhat unrecognized," Kraft said. "He was always above and beyond but quietly. I found him to be highly reliable, highly available and a very valuable citizen. Mark Thomas will be missed in so many ways, I will miss him as a friend and mentor."
SSPD's announcement of Thomas' death on their Facebook page drew in dozens of comments and prayers from community members. Residents spoke of his friendship, kindness, humility and dedication to the police department. One commenter remembered him as a "kind and humble servant to our community" who made brisket "worth stealing."
"After the Chief's holiday gift meeting for the volunteers, I was standing in the hallway with Mark and ribbing him about how his name was still misspelled on the COPs class plaque," another volunteer and friend Linda Zaworski said. "Mark laughed and said it's been 10 years that it has looked that way, and he kind of liked it. Classic Mark humor."
