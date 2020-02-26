A gas leak that shut down a busy intersection in Sandy Springs for over four hours has reopened after repairs were made, city spokeswoman Sharon Kraun.
Kraun said so Feb. 26 in a 6:27 p.m. email updating the Neighbor on the situation at the intersection of Heards Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway.
But earlier in the day, according to messages the city's police and fire departments posted on Facebook and possibly other social media channels, the intersection was closed beginning at about 2 p.m.
“Roadway is currently closed. Please route around,” the message stated.
But with the repair now fixed, drivers can rest assured their morning commute won't be so bad.
