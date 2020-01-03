A woman died when a large tree fell on her home in Buckhead Dec. 31.
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department posted a message on its Twitter feed about the incident, including photos. Sgt. Cortez Stafford, the department’s spokesman, confirmed that Clementine Harrison, 65, who owned the house on Ridgemore Road, died from injuries sustained when the tree fell at about 4 a.m.
“Firefighters worked for the past 2 hours to reach the victim, who was possibly in a bedroom when the tree came down,” the department stated in its tweet, so it was possible Harrison was asleep when the tree hit the house.
(0) comments
