The operator of a Buckhead party house has pled guilty to charges associated with running events there illegally.
Olutosin “Tosin” Oduwole, who operates the house at 4499 Garmon Road on behalf of its owners, was charged with disorderly conduct, violating the city’s noise ordinance and two zoning violations in October after police were called to the home at one of the parties it hosted over the past two years.
Party houses are defined as homes used illegally for large-scale commercial events that often cause public safety and quality-of-life problems for metro Atlanta neighborhoods.
Tialer Maxwell, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta Municipal Court, said Oduwole went to trial on two Atlanta Department of Watershed Management charges he faced but pled guilty to the remaining charges Dec. 13. In an agreement made before Judge Christopher Portis, Oduwole will serve 30 days in the Atlanta Detention Center and pay a $7,000 fine.
Oduwole was charged with five counts of operating a commercial business in a residential zoning district, four counts of not registering a transacting business when registration is delinquent, three counts of interfering with the city water system, two counts of obstructing or damaging meters and one count each of fire/overcrowded/locked exits violation, mechanical sound-making device noise prohibited, zoning land use ordinance violation, specific prohibited acts and physical obstruction.
“Once his fine his paid and he’s served his time, all charges will be closed out,” Maxwell said.
District 8 Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, whose district includes the house, said he got confirmation Oduwole turned himself in to the authorities Dec. 13, the last day he could do so before being considered a fugitive.
“We had a good result on Friday,” Matzigkeit said. “The wheels of justice grind slowly and it was very frustrating at time. But ultimately in the end, with the municipal court case and the superior court case, the neighborhood is going to have peace.”
The Dec. 13 case came four days after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer issued a permanent injunction against parties occurring at the Garmon Road house.
“I really appreciate all the time and effort many, many city employees and departments put toward this,” Matzigkeit said. “It was a collaborative effort of (the police and) … fire rescue departments, the planning department, the department of watershed management, the mayor’s office and the solicitor’s office.”
A voicemail message left with Ray Humphrey, who Maxwell said is Oduwole’s attorney, seeking comment, was not immediately returned.
Two other defendants in the case –Arielle/Regine Hill and Clifton LaCour – had related charges filed against them in the case. LaCour made a plea deal to cooperate in the case, and the Neighbor is checking with the city on what the status of Hill’s charges is.
