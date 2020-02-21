A suspect accused of shooting to death a man in Buckhead has been arrested in Queens, New York, and is awaiting extradition to Georgia, the Atlanta Police Department announced.
In its investigation, the police Feb. 15 secured arrest warrants for Michael Miata, 29, who is accused of killing Keithan Joran Hillman five days earlier. Feb. 19, members of the New York Police Department’s regional fugitive task force arrested Miata on the charge of felony murder.
Miata is accused of killing Hillman at 1000 Peachtree Park Drive near the Peachtree Park Apartments in Buckhead. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to that address at about 1:03 p.m. following a 911 call about a person being shot. When they arrived, they found Hillman with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, and when Grady Memorial Hospital paramedics got there, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“(The) preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in a dispute with another male when he was shot,” the report stated. “The male suspect then fled the scene in a Ford sedan with California license plates.”
