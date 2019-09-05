U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12-count indictment issued against reality television star Todd Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges. The filing against the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and his wife, Julie, also includes charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. "Chrisley Knows Best" follows the tight-knit, boisterous family living in the Nashville, Tennessee area.