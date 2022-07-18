Americans in crisis can dial 988 to reach mental health crisis counselors thanks to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crisis support. The number officially launched July 16, making it easier for those in crisis to find help. Veterans and their loved ones can also now dial 988 then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
FCC staff first proposed 988 in a report to Congress in August 2019 as the nationwide, easy-to-remember, 3-digit dialing code for individuals in crisis to connect to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted rules designating 988 for this purpose.
"All across our country, people are hurting," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier. This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people."
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers funded by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. In 2021, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts. That number is expected to at least double within the first full year after the 988 transition.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” said Secretary Becerra, who has been meeting with states across the country about the transition to 988 as part of HHS’ National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health. “There is still much work to do. But what matters is that we’re launching, 988 will be live. We are looking to every governor and every state in the nation to do their part to make this a long-term success.”
The U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10-14 and 25-34. From April 2020 to 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses. Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most Lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful.
Federal investments in the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline have increased 18-fold from $24 million to $432 million to scale up crisis centers and back-up center capacity, and to provide special services, including a sub-network for Spanish language speakers.
The $432 million included $105 million in grant funding to states and territories, provided by the American Rescue Plan, to improve response rates, increase capacity to meet future demand, and ensure calls initiated in their states or territories are first routed to local, regional, or state crisis call centers. Prior to this investment, the Lifeline, which has existed since 2005, had been historically unfunded and under-resourced.
“988 has been a long time coming and will serve as a critical resource during a crisis when every second counts. The new, shorter number will help ensure Veterans have easier access to the Veterans Crisis Line,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This launch is a whole-of-government approach in line with the President’s call to prioritize mental health by strengthening access to crisis services, and preventing Veteran suicide, our top clinical priority.”
Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or by chat or text to 838255.
The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational and will route calls to 988 indefinitely.
