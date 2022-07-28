One year ago today, 40-year-old Katie Janness took her dog Bowie for a walk in Piedmont Park. She and Bowie never made it home.
The pair was last seen at the rainbow crosswalk at 10th St. and Piedmont Ave before Janness and Bowie were found stabbed to death near the Charles Allen entrance around 1 a.m.
Now a year later, Atlanta Police say they still do not have a suspect or person of interest. The police department held a press conference July 28 where they confirmed the case is still active.
The department is still working with the FBI and GBI and said they continue to receive tips from Crime Stoppers. Police say everyone is still considered a suspect until they can officially rule them out.
"We're going to continue with thorough investigations and pursue all leads available," Lt. Jermaine Dearlove said. "This is the one year anniversary of Piedmont Park case. We understand the frustration and heartache of friends and family of the victims and I offer my condolences to these members. Our homicide investigators are motivated and committed to solving this case."
"To date, we have obtained multiple search warrants for in and around the area of the incident location," Dearlove said. "We continue to conduct tactical canvasses to identify additional individuals or witnesses at or around the incident location and to follow up on leads generated."
Deputy Chief Charles Hampton would not answer whether APD believes Janness knew her attacker(s) nor whether the murder weapon was found at the scene. Hampton said they have active leads they feel will bring them closer to solving this case.
"This is a case relying heavily on biological evidence, heavily on technological evidence," Hampton said. "Those things take time. Some things out of our control, so we have to wait until things come back — that could be data coming back from phone carriers."
Hampton said it's been frustrating for him and his homicide team to not to be able to call any family members to say we have someone who's responsible for the death of their loved one.
When asked what keeps him up at night, Hampton said not being able to call family members with closure.
"Not being able to call any family members to say, 'We got 'em,'" Hampton said. "That tells us that our job, especially the homicide unit that our job is not done. Until we can pick up that phone, go to that door and wrap our arms around that loved one and say, 'Our job is done and now it's up to the courts to do the rest.' That's what keeps the men and women of the homicide unit zeroed in and laser focused."
According to the autopsy report released Nov. 10, Janness was stabbed more than 50 times on her face, neck and torso. At least 15 of those wounds were on her head and numerous wounds were found along her palms and arms.
Janness’ upper chest and torso were cut and mutilated.
The autopsy report officially states Janness died due to “sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs.” Janness’ death was classified as a homicide.
Police say they don't know if it was one person or multiple people who attacked Janness and her dog and pleaded with the public to call with any information.
"A lot of our cases are solved by our community just saying something they saw," Hampton said. "A lot of people think that they didn't see a big thing, but it could just be something minute — a color of a car or a figure that went southbound on a street. All that is important to us because again, it gives us something to follow up on that could eventually lead us to solve the case."
The Crime stoppers reward in this case has been raised to $10,000. Anyone with information on the case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
