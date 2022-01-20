After much deliberation, the 22nd annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, originally planned as a hybrid in-theater and virtual experience, will pivot to a 100% virtual festival.
The 22nd Annual Festival opens Feb. 16 to 27 virtually. Films will be available to stream throughout the full 12-day festival window to Georgia residents only. The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is the largest film festival in Atlanta and one of the largest Jewish film festivals internationally.
With over 50 films representing 18 countries in the 2022 lineup, across a myriad of Jury categories including Narrative, Documentary, Building Bridges, Human Rights, Emerging Filmmaker; audiences will have a unique opportunity to see films from around the world that otherwise would not screen in Atlanta.
AJFF, with a mission to bridge diverse communities through the power of film and storytelling, champions programming that is relatable to all walks of life, regardless of faith or affiliations, and offers a range of family-friendly and educational programming to boot.
The virtual festival will be enhanced with extended viewing windows and playback placeholders. All films in Virtual Cinema will be available for the entire duration of the festival, Feb. 16 to 27, 2022, and the virtual cinema will remember where viewers left off if they need to pause and step away from a film.
New this year, AJFF is debuting an unprecedented Shorts Program in which a new free Short will be released each Wednesday, culminating with a 30-minute Insider Preview Show Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. Presented by the Helen Marie Stern Fund, the entire Shorts Program will be available to audiences for free via AJFF’s Virtual Cinema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.