Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta.
It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta Oct. 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. The world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition opened this past February at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA, where it was seen by hundreds of thousands of fans – ranking as one of the most visited exhibitions in the history of the museum.
In addition to Atlanta, the exhibition will continue to tour globally, extending into more cities in Latin America, Asia, and Europe, including the recently announced stop in Vienna, Austria in December 2022.
"Building on the tremendous success in Philadelphia, we are so excited to bring Harry Potter: The Exhibition to the city of Atlanta, the world headquarters of Imagine Exhibitions, and my hometown," President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions Tom Zaller said. "We create experiences all over the world and it’s nice to show our city what we do."
"We at EMC are thrilled to be a part of this incredible immersive exhibition and we’re excited that we can bring the show to more visitors in more locations around the world," Chairman of EMC Presents Michael Cohl said. "I personally can’t wait to bring my kids and grandkids to see all the original props and costumes and experience the interactive features in the exhibition."
The behind-the-scenes exhibition uses the latest innovations in immersive design and technology. It celebrates the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanding Wizarding World, including "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts, created by J.K. Rowling and as seen in the films and stories.
Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and will have the opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition. Harry Potter: The Exhibition introduces a unique comprehensive touring experience that will enchant both new and devoted Wizarding World fans.
"We are delighted to welcome a family-friendly exhibition to Atlanta that contributes to our diverse portfolio of offerings," president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau William Pate said. "We look forward to Harry Potter: The Exhibition captivating visitors through a comprehensive immersive experience."
Tickets for Atlanta will go on sale Sept. 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry Potter Fan Club will receive exclusive access to presale tickets Sept. 25. Visit www.HarryPotterExhibition.com to register to be the first to know all news related to this immersive experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.