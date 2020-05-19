Residents and commuters who use Northside Drive in Buckhead to get to and from home or work will experience some pain in June.
That’s when the two of the road’s three lanes will be closed to construction activities related to the street’s ongoing bridge replacement project, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a news release.
But the good news is the lane closures set for June 1 through 19 on Northside, also known as Georgia 3, will only take place on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Flagmen will be onsite to alternatively direct northbound and southbound traffic through the single remaining lane. Additional days will be required if weather disrupts the schedule. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
The closures will provide safety for workers and drivers as contractors bring in large cranes and equipment to install 140-foot bridge beams for the newly constructed utility bridge. In addition, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management will perform underground work on the sewer manhole located in the middle lane of Northside.
The construction of the 15-foot-wide utility bridge, which will also become a pedestrian bridge when complete, is tentatively scheduled to open late this summer. Once the utility bridge is completed, contractors will begin the project’s third phase, construction of the new roadway bridge on Northside. It will have two 10-foot lanes, a 10-foot left-turn lane, a two-foot shoulder, a four-foot bike lane, a five-foot sidewalk on the western side from Wesley Drive to the bridge and a five-foot shoulder on the eastern side.
The overall project is expected to be completed in August 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.