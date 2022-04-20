Atlanta based non-profit, EDIN, EDucation and INsight on Eating Disorders, will host its 11th annual EDIN Celebrity Dance Challenge May 22.
Now celebrating its 25th year, the 11th Annual Celebrity Dance Challenge puts local celebrities to the stage to compete in all types of dance to raise funds for EDIN. This year’s event brings back celebrity dancers from the past 10 years to perform live for a small studio audience.
The Celebrity Dance Challenge is EDIN’s largest event, created to raise awareness of mental wellness and body positivity. Eating disorders are psychological illnesses with physical consequences. They have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness and affect people of all body type, gender, race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation.
According to the National Eating Disorder Association, by age 6, girls especially start to express concerns about their own weight or shape. Between 40 to 60% of elementary school girls (ages 6-12) are concerned about their weight or about becoming too fat.
Proceeds from the event go directly into the Atlanta community to provide educational resources for teachers, coaches, professionals and parents to detect and address mental health and eating disorder issues in children and young adults.
Fashioned after hit shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars," EDIN’s Celebrity Dance Challenge is under the artistic direction of celebrity dancer/choreographer Bubba Carr and produced by Sean O’Keefe Events. A highlight of the broadcast is the virtual dine-along where guests will enjoy a delivered meal featuring The Capital Grille, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Benziger wines.
"The EDIN Celebrity Dance Challenge is truly one of the most fun events in Atlanta," CNN anchor and longtime event participant Christi Paul said. "Watching our favorite local celebs dancing their hearts out is both exhilarating and inspiring. This is a not-to-miss event."
This year's participating Celebrity Dancers include Kwavi Agbeyegbe, Life Coach for Women 50+; Chad Carrodus from Ansley Real Estate; Karyn Greer with CBS46, Tanya Mendoza with FOX 5 Good Day Atlanta, Motus Dancers from Motus Dance Co. and Marco Rossi from Community and Council Realty.
Dancers compete by dancing for votes. The number of fan votes received will determine the winner. Anyone can vote for his or her favorite celebrity for as little as $1 per vote online.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for EDIN’s 11th Annual Celebrity Dance Challenge. For more information on these sponsorship opportunities, virtual dine-along tickets and to vote, visit www.myedin.org/cdc.
