Editor's note: Some schools did not submit their list of new staff members before the Neighbor's deadline. The list from those schools will be published later in August.
At the start of any new school year, new faces on campus not only belong to incoming students but staff and faculty as well.
Here is a list of new faculty/staff members and their positions:
Atlanta Jewish: Elyssa Bairslow, fifth- and sixth-grade science; Justine Bush, first-grade general studies; Lauren Cohn, middle and high school math; Tzeryl Ebrams, pre-K; Carey Grucza, fourth-grade general studies; Arava Kapach, second-grade Judaic studies and Hebrew; Rabbi Eilon Kapach, high school Hebrew and Judaic studies, Mieca Levy, college counselor; Ariella Livnat, high school Hebrew; Tate Mabon, high school math, Sharon Mani, teacher of 2-year-olds, Kimberly Rosenthal, ECD assistant teacher; Carly Russo, kindergarten and second grade general studies and Mira Samber, M'silot Judaic studies
Cumberland: Shannon Heath, middle school special education; April Taylor, high school special education; Greg Bodeep, high school special education; Gloria Gomez, Spanish special education; Davy Hitson, high school special education and Susanne Ferrone, middle school special education
Ben Franklin: Hilary Druckman, math, Hebrew and English
Holy Spirit: Jose Casique, lower school faculty; John Cassandra, lower school faculty assistant; Rachel Evans, lower school faculty; Tommy Jones, math; Jenna Dwyer, Spanish; Isabelle Tsui, counselor; Mary DeFilippis, English; Cristina Dinella, performing arts and Amanda Foutch, physics and chemistry
Lovett: Carrah Olive-Hall, co-teacher; Leah Hartman, lead; Jennifer Arnold, religion; Krupal Morjana, lead; Caitlin Muldoon, lead; Kelly McPherson Applewhite, co-teacher; Sarah Hassett, co-teacher; Kathryn Ulrich, lead; Anna Grace Barry, co-teacher; Wesley Brown, social studies, DeJuan Payne, physical education; Yvonne Gibney, library; Joe Deluca, math and science; Melissa Benski, college counseling; Jeffrey Turner, history; Meg Goddard, math; Shawn Kennerson, math; Bianca Kuczynski, science; David Ecclas, orchestra; Rebecca White, orchestra; Charles Snell, chorus; Julianne Bellevue, ARC lower school; Jessica Knoop, ARC middle school; Jocelyn Paez, lower school academic tech and Fran Turner, civic and global engagement; Ally Wickman, lower school reading specialist and Marisa Dobson, ARC upper school
North Atlanta: Ben Burrow, CTAE teacher; Terrika Cannon, ESOL, Paula Chesser, CTAE teacher; William Credit, special education; Bryce Doe, special education, Jordan Grimes, art; Latonia Harris, math; Lee Hill, special education paraprofessional; Tracy Joyner, science; Anastasios Kostikas, science; Liane Lemaster, performing arts; Pamela Levett, special education; Matthew Lundy, literature; Rimma Maddox, ESOL; Aubrey Mitchell, ESOL; Adam Nelson, social studies; Robin Oliver, world languages; Akisha Ray, literature; Ray Riccio; ESOL; Kimberly Robinson, non-instructional paraprofessional; Gayle Roque, social worker, Julian Washington, math; Samantha Whitehead, science and Lekreesha Woods, math
Pace: Rachel Armitage, lower school facilitator; Kelsea Ayers, lower and middle school PE; Taylor Berry, middle school math; Tiger Brown, library assistant; Laura Butler, library assistant; Ashley Caly, study strategies teacher; Carla Contreras, visual arts; Betsy Costley, science; Paige Creasman, chief human resources officer; Mary DelDuco, associate teacher; Kellie Dominguez, business office administrative assistant; Scarlett Ferguson, associate teacher; Anna Fluevog, associate teacher; Diane Hagner, math; Jennifer Hogan, associate teacher; Molly Hurd, visual arts teacher; Paige Kagan, third grade; Wendy Lashley, administrative assistant; Tamara Maravalli, English; Melanie Pope, advancement parent organizations, Abby Schirmer, director of speech and debate; Lucy Seidel, world languages; Richard Sepanski, maintenance and grounds staff; Jordan Silverboard, academic coach; Martha Lee, teacher; Alyson Tockstein, science; Alice Trahant, advancement annual giving manager; Armando Vizcaino-Santiago, associate teacher; Chad Wabrek, associate director of athletics; Ted Ward, associate director of Isdell Center for Global Leadership; Patrice Wright-Lewis, fourth grade and Ashley Zomalt, school counselor
Westminster: Pia de Leon, second grade; Jill McCarden, lower school music; Sonya Peebles, lower school music; Joel Argall, third grade; Stephanie Daughenbaugh, fifth grade; Erin Horner, third grade; Michael O'Conner, pre-first, Ashley Griffin, fourth grade; Elizabeth Moody, pre-first; Alisha Williamson, learning strategist; Christopher McSweeney, Spanish, Donovan Jackson, PE; Durrell Smith, visual arts teacher; Lauren Carter, PE; Folasade Adetoro, STEAM; Margaret Arnett, PE; Juliana Floret-Faherty, Spanish; Jim Elder, permanent substitute; Audra Brown Ward, biology; Bobby Bryant, computer science; Evan Munger, physics; Christine Chen, history; Claire Costello, English; Sam Booth, counselor; Jake Kazlow, computer science; Courtney Kane, chemistry-science lab manager; Christopher Allen, physics; Tina Davis, science; Karen McCarthy, librarian; Jaime Saunders, English; Eric Khong, English; Brent Cavedo, math and Ashley Ferriera, French
Whitefield: Jessica Bassett, science; Honey Brannon, associate director of external affairs; Nicki Brewer, English; Jonisha Campbell, teaching assistant; Sherry Campbell, counselor; Kerri Dobo, sports information director; Blake Edwards, research manager; Becky Erdelyan, teaching assistant; Julie Flores, Spanish; Kimberly Ford, art; Meredith Hawks, school nurse; Jesse Holthus, history teacher; Elizabeth Horner, Spanish; Katie King, history; Darice Morgan, teaching assistant; Anthony Myers, math; Kaci Roberts, PE; Annalee Sellers, English; Jessica Starnes, lower school teacher assistant and Danesha Ward, college counselor
Woodward: Dee Koscik, middle school principal; Jessica Parsons, middle school assistant principal; Viji Namburar, Woodward North assistant principal; Allison Vallecillo, art; Taylor Strawn, counselor; Meredith Hegarty, science; Sally Crouse, history; Thomas McKenzie, history; Chris Drew, English; Erin Wright, Spanish; Kathleen Britto, librarian; Jonathan Grainger, art and Lexus Pickett, athletic trainer
