New Riverwood International Charter School Principal Kindra Smith said her goal is to elevate the Sandy Springs school to "A" status.
"I view Riverwood now as a 'C' school and my goal is, with the help of our faculty and staff, make Riverwood an 'A' school," said the 25-year education veteran who officially begins her first year as a high school principal Aug. 12, when students go back to school.
The married mother of two and Centerville, Tennessee, native replaces Charles “Chuck” Gardner, who is the new chief operating officer for Marietta City Schools. She previously served as principal of Elkins Pointe Middle School in Roswell.
Smith, who has also held positions at the elementary school level as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, said she is thrilled to be able to “come into an environment which is thriving."
"This school is filled with people who want the best for our kids here and are working hard to provide them every opportunity to be successful," she said. "I am excited to join forces with the folks here and add my area of expertise, which is building an infrastructure for not only a curriculum but also building a community around these students so they know they are the most important thing to us. We want the best for them academically."
Smith, who earned a specialist degree in education leadership from the University of West Georgia, was named Fulton County Principal of the Year in 2014 while holding that position at Roswell North Elementary School.
Her philosophy regarding education is to provide students with the best team of teachers who are committed to children.
“We use the resources provided to us by our school district as well as the community to ensure that all our students will have what they need to learn,” Smith said.
As to the biggest difference between elementary and high school students, she said, it involves the volume of work for students and the increased number of teachers.
"I have only been here at Riverwood for a short time now, and although there are triple the amount of teachers in high school over elementary school, these teachers come to work for the same reasons, to elevate our students and ensure that all kids will learn," she said.
Smith said her desire to be an educator stems from her parents. Her father spent 44 years in education while her mother spent 43 years as a nurse.
"I have lived my life in an environment that had a service spirit. I watched my parents serve the community and serve others with a spirit that was instilled in me at an early age and has brought me to this plateau of wanting to serve children," she said.
Fulton County Schools Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones said Smith is a veteran principal "who focuses on what’s best for students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.