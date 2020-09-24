The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is offering free admission to the exhibits this Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27.
IHG Hotels and Resorts is sponsoring this weekend's free admission. IHG has deep roots in Atlanta, with its Americas corporate headquarters based in the area for nearly thirty years. As part of a broader series of commitments on diversity and inclusion – both within the company and the communities in which it operates – IHG has partnered with The Center to help raise awareness and encourage dialogue around the history of the civil rights movement.
IHG’s partnership with The Center is also helping to support the costs associated with making the museum safe for staff and visitors, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and health technology such as temperature scanners and automated admission kiosks.
As part of new safety measures in place, The Center is currently limiting capacity, introducing timed entry slots and requiring all tickets to be reserved online in advance.
Those seeking to take advantage of the opportunity should reserve a ticket online in advance of their visit through The Center’s ticketing site. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in Atlanta. To get tickets, visit https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/.
