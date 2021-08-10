Mount Vernon Head Football Coach Wayne Dabbs says the team is working hard in preparation for the season, with numerous returning key players.
Last year's season ended with a final record of 6-5, with the Mustangs advancing to the first round of playoffs. This season, Mount Vernon will have nine starters on defense and five on offense.
"We have had a solid off-season and start to fall practice," Dabbs said. "The players and coaches are all working hard in preparation for the season. We are thankful to all be back together this season so far, and we are hopeful that everyone can stay healthy and have a great season together."
Mount Vernon's top returning players include Austin Taylor LB, Will Palmer LB, Sam Landers LB, Liam OToole RB, Jack Mette WR, George Pope OL, Jackson Hammond DL, Channing Hall DL, Michael Lotz DL, Will Lavender K, Jackson Langley P and Will House DB.
Per Dabbs, the team's key losses from last season are Blake Kytle QB, Andrew Douglas WR — who will play for Georgia Southern — and Erik Dodder OL/DL.
Mount Vernon's first game is an away game Aug. 20 at Whitefield Academy at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.