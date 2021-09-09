Mount Vernon has been a consistent presence in the Class A Private softball tournament in eight of the nine years since the school moved up to Georgia High School Association from Georgia Independent School Association.
The Mustangs appear to have picked up where they left off with a 7-1 overall record and 3-1 mark in Area 3A Private as of Sept. 7.
Mount Vernon hit the ground running when it won the inaugural Sandy Springs City Softball Championship, which was held at Riverwood Aug. 13 and at Mount Vernon Aug. 14.
It was a dominant performance by the Mustangs, who outscored their opponents 17-0 in three games.
With a 3-0 record, Mount Vernon led the way followed by Riverwood (2-1), North Springs (1-2) and Holy Innocents’ (0-3) in the final tournament standings.
Sophomore pitcher Grace Westmoreland threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 hitters to lead Mount Vernon to a 4-0 victory over Riverwood in its opening game of the tournament on Aug. 13, then came back the next day to throw a no-hitter and record 10 more strikeouts in the Mustangs’ 8-0 win over Holy Innocents’.
Freshman pitcher Reese Hickey closed out the tournament for Mount Vernon with a two-hit shutout to give the Mustangs a 5-0 win over North Springs and clinch the city championship.
“Our pitching was phenomenal (in the tournament), really shutting down the opposing bats and the balls that were put in play were handled by a solid defense that smothered our opponents’ opportunities before anything could develop,” Mount Vernon coach Mike Edmonson said. “Our hitting was timely and we executed the short game as easily as we did the power game. I couldn’t be more pleased with their effort (in the tournament).”
Since then, Mount Vernon has proceeded to rack up four more wins – 13-5 over Pickens County (Aug. 24), 10-1 over Darlington (Aug. 26), 8-0 over Galloway (Sept. 2) and 12-0 over North Cobb Christian (Sept. 8).
