Four Atlanta residents were arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta.
On the evening of Oct. 9, GBI Gang Task Force and HSI Atlanta agents executed search warrants in Cobb and Cherokee Counties. Agents were assisted by the Cherokee County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Cobb County Police Department, Woodstock Police Department, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents executed a warrant at 879 Highland Terrace Drive NE in Marietta and seized over 100 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15 rifle, and one handgun. Simultaneous searches took place in Cherokee County resulting in the seizure of approximately 3 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.
“Months of investigation led to a large amount of dangerous drugs and weapons taken off the street,” Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard said. “The GBI Gang Task Force works collaboratively with federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify and eliminate gang activity and make communities safer.”
The following subjects were arrested:
- Melissa Picardi, age 37, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cobb County Jail).
- Antonio Jamar Laster, age 24, of Nashville, Tennessee charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
- Bryan Hernandez, age 23, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
- Miguel Angel Rayon Gonzalez, age 20, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
- Jesus Cruz-Aguirre, age 19, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
“HSI is proud to be a founding partner of the GBI Gang Task Force which is a key pillar of the Governor’s Anti-Gang strategy,” acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer said. “Through our unique partnership we have been able to demonstrate that local gangs are working with Mexican cartel members and even MS-13 to bring their drugs and violence to the streets of Georgia.”
Earlier this year, GBI Gang Task Force Agents and HSI Atlanta Agents initiated an investigation of the criminal street gangs Gangster Disciples and Ghostface Gangsters. Specifically, agents targeted the gangs’ weapons and drug trafficking relationship with local associates of Mexican cartel traffickers.
This joint investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities say additional charges are anticipated.
